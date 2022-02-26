Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and dropped some super stunning pictures of herself. The Gehraiyaan actress can be seen donning an all white outfit. The bodycon dress she is wearing looks absolutely beautiful with a bold off-shoulder style. However, Deepika looks awesome while pairing the outfit with a simple yet gorgeous golden coloured ear piece and just a simple messy bun. Sexy is the word for her. Deepika Padukone Looks Tempting Hot as She Opts for a Black Bodycon Mini Dress for Gehraiyaan Promotions! (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)