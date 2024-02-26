Dhak Dhak Girl, Madhuri Dixit, stole the spotlight with her recent appearance on the reality show Dance Deewane. She looked absolutely stunning in a graceful white saree, featuring a frilled pallu and a matching blouse, all beautifully accentuated by her captivating smile. The saree featured intricate sequin work, adding to its elegance. The actress accessorised her saree with traditional and colourful bangles, dangling earrings, and rings, adding a touch of sophistication to her look. Her makeup was flawless, with white nail polish, a radiant base, subtle nude pink lipstick, and vibrant purple eyeshadow. With her gorgeous hair left loose, Madhuri's look was nothing short of perfection. Dhak Dhak Girl, Madhuri Dixit Stuns in a Gold Saree for a Clothing Brand, View Pic.

View Madhuri Dixit’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

