Dhanashree Verma has shared some stylish photos of her on social media. The dancer-choreographer took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a printed off-shoulder floral crop top paired with a matching skirt. The influencer styled her hair in curls. Dhanashree styled the look with white drop earrings and blue heels. Her glamorous makeup look with blue eyeliner added a glam quotient to her style. "The aggregation of marginal gains [sic]," Dhanashree Verma captioned the beautiful Instagram post. 'Cigarettes After Sex' Dhanashree Verma's IG Story on Mumbai Rains With This Song Goes Viral, Netizens Point Out Its Timing With Shreyas Iyer's Rains Post!

Here's Dhanashree Verma's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

