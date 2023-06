Eagle-eyed Internet users were quick to spot the similarities between Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's Instagram story and Shreyas Iyer's post. Both posted the window view after the recent Mumbai rains and netizens were quick to find out the similarities. Some users also pointed out the song 'Cigarettes After Sex' Dhanashree used in the IG story. In the past, fans reacted whenever Dhanashree and Shreyas were spotted together.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. Dhanashree and Shreyas Iyer are enjoying the rain and have posted an update on Instagram.#BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/vLz8OwbMOA — Tejusurya 2.0 (@Tejusurya_) June 27, 2023

Disgusting!

Its so obvious that those are different apartments, they just live in the same area, but some of this so called cricket fans are incels! They just want gossip and dont even have any respect for Chahal or Dhanashree , its so disgusting.Also cigarettes after sex is a band stupid! https://t.co/bizIcg1DXE — Truebae ak 🐼 (@MissPanda241) June 28, 2023

Same Building???

Dhanashree is listening cigarettes after sex by heavenly in the same building where shreyas aiyyer also stays ,boss chal kya raha hai ? pic.twitter.com/IFYgXmkGPQ — JOLLYBOY (@tandi_joel) June 28, 2023

'Daily Dose of Unemployment on Twitter'

U can see daily dose of unemployment on twitter https://t.co/HzDYENib7c — justagirl 🕊️ (@Tweetzgirl98) June 28, 2023

'Don't Assume What You Assume'

Some people do need to get a life. And even if they are in the same place, it literally doesn't mean you assume what you assume https://t.co/J94yaIeJWd pic.twitter.com/LC4E4ZDjln — Rohan 🏏 | Dotvid Hatebot (@Rohantweetss) June 27, 2023

Not Interested But....

Idk if it's real or fake (I'm not interested), but it's equally funny and sad how folks are literally assassinating dhanashre's character, whereas, there isn't a single comment on Iyer It's funny how only a woman and her profession is questioned in these things https://t.co/PjTjgKJR1b — captain levi ⚽ (@KameraVoVo) June 27, 2023

