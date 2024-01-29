Disha Parmar shared beautiful pictures on Instagram today, looking stunning in a white and gold sharara suit. Adding the perfect finishing touches, she paired the outfit with matching chandbali earrings, finger rings, and stylish juttis. Radiating beauty, she opted for a minimalistic makeup look with a subtle touch of red on her lips and kohl-lined eyes. Her hair was left open and flowing for an effortlessly elegant finish. Disha Parma Oozes Elegance in Off-Shoulder Lavender Midi Dress at Her Baby Shower (See Pics).

View Pics of Disha Parmar Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

