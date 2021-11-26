Disha Patani is missing her vacation days badly, and her latest Instagram post is the proof. The Malang actress took to her Instagram handle on Friday (November 26) and posted a stunning picture of herself in red tiger printed bikini. In the click, she's also flaunting her perfectly toned and tanned body. Have a look!

Check Out The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)