Divyanka Tripathi has shared some gorgeous photos of her on social media. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a black and white printed dress paired with black ballet flats. The TV actor accessorised the look with black shades and golden earrings. The look styled by Sugandha Sood serves major fashion goals. Divyanka Tripathi looks absolutely beautiful and radiant in her middle-parted straight hair look. Divyanka Tripathi Looks Gorgeous in Pink Co-Ord Set, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Shares Pics With Family.

Here's Divyanka Tripathi's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)