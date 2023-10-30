Tara Sutaria has shared some gorgeous pictures of her on Instagram where she is seen in a golden embroidered ethnic fusion gown with a sweetheart neckline and a corseted bodice. She styled the look with a matching embroidered kaftan. She accessorised the look with dangling earrings and rings. The Bollywood actress styled her hair in a low bun with open strands and opted for a glam makeup look with contoured cheeks, nude lipstick shade, kohled eyes, mascara-laden lashes, on-fleek brows and a beautiful diamond bindi. She complemented the look with beautiful golden ankle strap heels. Tara Sutaria serves major Diwali 2023 fashion goals in her golden ethnic fusion outfit. Kriti Sanon Looks Absolutely Gorgeous in Ivory White Lehenga Saree (See Pics).

Here's Tara Sutaria's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

