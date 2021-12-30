Mexican actress Elza Gonzalez treated fans with her stunning pics from her recent getaway. The Baby Driver actress posed in a tiny blue bikini bottom and white bikini top and looks gorgeous as ever. On the work front, Elza González will star alongside Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire in Extrapolations.

Elza Gonzalez Is a Stunning Hot Diva in These Bikini Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @eizagonzalez

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)