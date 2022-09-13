Selena Gomez made a stylish appearance at Emmy Awards 2022 in white open-back dress. She put her sartorial foot forward in the halter-neck gown with the body-hugging detailing. The Taki Taki singer added some colour to her ensemble by opting for emerald earrings, strapped heels and silver clutch. No doubt, she sizzled in the hot outfit that made fans go gaga as they couldn't stop sharing her beautiful pics on the internet. Sweet messages and lovely pictures of the star singer went viral on social media. Emmys 2022: Zendaya Wows Us in Black Classic Vintage Dress at Red Carpet of 74th Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 (View Pics)

Selena Gomez for Emmy Awards 2022

Selena Gomez looks amazing at the EMMYs pic.twitter.com/HIDZUwhEJA — Selena Gomez Charts (@SGchartupdate) September 13, 2022

STUNNING

Can't Take Our Eyes Off

You Beauty!

