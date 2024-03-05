Esha Deol Nails the Boho Trend With a Cropped Top, Skirt, and Jacket, Sets Major Spring and Summer Fashion Goals (View Pics)

Esha Deol posted a lovely photo on social media, rocking a vibrant boho outfit with a skirt, top, and jacket. She looked stunning in her chic ensemble, which included a crop top, maxi skirt, and trendy jacket, all adorned with colorful boho prints. To complement her look, she added simple accessories like a bracelet, rings, and earrings. Her makeup, with subtle pink shades on her eyes, cheeks, and lips, was flawless. Her loose hair added to the boho vibes of her overall look. Esha Deol Looks Gorgeous in Strapless Bodycon Blue Dress (View Pics).

View Esha Deol’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

