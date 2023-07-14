Esha Gupta has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The Jannat 2 actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a full-sleeved green maxi dress. The Bollywood actor styled her hair in a sleek bun. She accesorised the look with diamond ear studs, a silver chain with a blue pendant and matching rings. The actor looked absolutely gorgeous in the sleek gown with a square neckline. Her kohled eye makeup look and nude lipstick shade added a glam quotient to her style. Esha Gupta’s July Photo Dump Is All About Fashion; View Pics of Her Casual Looks for a Perfect Mid-Week Inspiration!

Here's Esha Gupta's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

