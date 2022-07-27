Esha Gupta is going places with her hot looks and exquisite style as the Bollywood actress is treating her fanbase with consistent pictures that are just WOW! Recently, the B-town actress took to Instagram to share her July photo dump and we must say, she slays it all. Be it her casual top or breezy bodycon dress, Esha looks amazing in all the cool attires that exude her ultimate style gaga. Take a look at the her casual looks for a perfect mid-week inspiration! Esha Gupta Exudes Hotness in Sizzling Dresses & Her Recent Instagram Posts Are All About Beauty; View Pics

Esha Gupta's July Photo Dump Is All Fashion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)