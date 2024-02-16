Florence Pugh has been paying homage to her character in Dune 2, Princess Irulan, by showing up at promotional events and the film premieres in ethereal royal outfits. Her recent appearance at the Dune 2 premiere in London might have just been her most regal look yet. Florence sizzled in a stunning brown sequined hooded gown by Valentino, complemented by diamond bracelets, rings, and dangling earrings. Her makeup, featuring earthy brown tones and a nude pink lipstick, added to the ultra-glamorous ensemble. With her hair styled into neat side-swept waves and the hoodie elegantly pulled over, she exuded princess-like elegance. Florence Pugh Frees the Nipple in a Grey Halter Neck Top, Goes Braless for Dune 2 Promotional Event, View Pics.

View Florence Pugh’s Pics and Videos From the Dune 2 Premiere in London Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Corbin-Murray (@rebeccacorbinmurray)

Florence Pugh Rocks a Sequinned Valentino Gown at Dune 2 Premiere in London:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

Florence Pugh in Valentino at Dune 2 Premiere in London:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino Beauty (@valentino.beauty)

