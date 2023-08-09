Gal Gadot always manages to turn heads with her eye-catching fashion choices. The Wonder Woman actress recently shared pics of her latest look on Instagram, and her fans can’t get over it. Gal Gadot is seen wearing a yellow turtleneck dress adorned with feathers on its sleeves. She did not wear many accessories besides her wedding ring and bracelet. This made the overall ensemble more attractive. Gal Gadot flaunted her shoulder-length hair as she posed for some pictures. Wonder Woman 3 Update: Gal Gadot Confirms Film Back in Development Under James Gunn and Peter Safran.

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

