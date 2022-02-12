Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress has been ruling the fashion world in ethnic outfits. The actress has donned a white saree with a floral border and matching blouse. She has accessorised her outfit with silver jhumkis. Alia kept her look simple and classy.

Alia Bhatt’s Look For Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

