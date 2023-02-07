Giorgia Andriani showed off her hot curves in her latest Instagram post. In a few pictures she showed close ups of her outfit, while in another one she posed for a picture at the edge of the pool, with her back to the camera. Check out the actress' sexy post below.

Giorgia Andriani in Her Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)