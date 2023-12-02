Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani, who have been dating for the past few years, have parted ways. The model confirmed the news during her conversation with Pinkvilla and also said that she will always have feelings for Arbaaz. "The relationship that he had with Malaika did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now… to be called somebody’s girlfriend, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew it wouldn’t have lasted forever because we were very different,” she told the portal. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Salman Khan's Brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan To Host The Controversial Show Every Sunday! (View Pics).

Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan Part Ways:

