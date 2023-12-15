Goddess alert! Vaani Kapoor astounds, revealing major cleavage in a sheer, dark black and moss-coloured fancy-cut bodycon dress. The actress shared stunning pics on Insta, where her translucent attire not only radiates allure but also flawlessly accentuates her captivating hourglass figure. Vaani effortlessly pulls off any ensemble, and in this instance, she opts for simplicity, allowing her dress to effortlessly steal the limelight. Complementing her look, she chose a clean makeup palette with nude lipstick. For accessories, she adorned finger rings and delicate earrings, while her hair was elegantly tied in a messy bun, beautifully showcasing her neckline. Vaani Kapoor Looks Like a Total Boss in Orange Co-Ord Set (See Pics).

Vaani Kapoor Looks Absolutely Stunning In This Transparent Bodycon Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

