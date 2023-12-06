Hailey Bieber lights up Christmas with her enchanting style, stepping into festive vibes with a dazzling fashion statement. The fashion icon exudes holiday vibes in a stunning white short-dress ensemble. Hailey pairs the dress with matching pantyhose, complementing the festive theme. Her choice of statement black heels adds a touch of edgy glamour, elevating the look, while shimmery eyes and glossy lips accentuate her radiant face. The model's hair, styled in a vintage-inspired ponytail, adds a touch of timeless charm, and she completes her holiday ensemble with a chic mini-black handbag. Swipe through the pics to witness the model's flawless celebration of Christmas style, setting a trend as timeless as the holiday itself. Hailey Bieber at the Academy Museum Gala 2023: Supermodel Looks Regal in a Shimmery Black Gown Featuring a Side Slit, Rocks Sleek Bun and Statement Jewellery (View Pics).

Hailey Bieber's Stunning White Outfit

