Hina Khan keeps enthralling her fans with her stylish looks and sartorial choices by posting constant pics on her social media handle. This time again, the Bigg Boss 11 fame took to Instagram to share pics in yellow printed co-ord set and gave major fashion goals in her stylish outfit. She looked fresh and lively just like a blooming flower in her chic and casual look. Hina kept it classic in neutral make-up and rounded glares that completed her OOTD! Hina Khan Looks Charismatic in Green Top and Floral Pants, Channels Her Inner Diva in New Pics on Instagram

View Recent Pics of Hina Khan in Printed Co-Ord Set:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)