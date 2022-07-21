Hina Khan proves that she is an undisputed fashionista who never backs off when it comes to topping her style file. The 'Bigg Boss 11' fame took to social media to share pics in green top and matching pants that made fans fall for her enchanting looks. She donned a satin top with a big bow knot and paired it with matching pants that has brown floral prints embedded. She aced her look and channeled her inner diva by striking stylish poses in news pics on Instagram. Her middle-parted hair and subtle make-up just set the right mood. Check out her charismatic look below! Hina Khan Sparkles in Shimmery Bodycon Gown That Makes Fans Go Woah! (View Pics)

Hina Khan in Green Satin Top and Floral Pants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

