Hina Khan is a fashionista and she is extremely active on Instagram. Recently she posed in the traditional nine yards for her manager’s wedding and she looked nothing less than a dream. She was seen in a floral printed saree with a halter neck blouse and had accessorized with a choker piece, a ring, bangles which were in sync with her attire. She tied her hair into a bun which went perfectly with the outfit and the occasion. Hina Khan Attends Her Manager's Wedding, Demands Rs 1 Lakh As Shagun for 'Joota Chupai' (Watch Video).

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

