Ileana D'Cruz is definitely baby bumpin'! The 36-year-old actress recently shared a cute picture where she is wearing a beautiful red strapless dress. She paired her dress with silver colour heels and kept her hair untied. Also, one can’t help but adore the baby bump that the actress is flaunting in the picture. The mom-to-be captioned the cute pictures as, "My little 🍉" Pregnant Ileana D’Cruz Shares Blurry Pic of Her Boyfriend and Pens Appreciation Post for Him on Instagram.

Check Out Ileana D'Cruz Image Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)