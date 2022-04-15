If you went gaga over Alia Bhatt's beige and golden wedding saree by the one and only Sabyasabhi Mukherjee, then we would say take a pause and breathe, as the design has been kind of repeated by the ace designer. As, in the past, Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut, have worn similar Sabya six-yards with almost same pattern, colour and design. Check out the proof below. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Seal Their Marriage With a Kiss! Actress Shares First Wedding Pictures With a Beautiful Caption (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt Wedding Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Kangana Ranaut in Sabyasachi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut)

Sonam Kapoor in Sabya Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

