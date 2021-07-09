Actress Jacqueline Fernandez goes semi-nude in Dabboo Ratnani’s recent photoshoot and the actress is a beauty you can't take your eyes away from. The actress is covered in a piece of white cloth and her sexy killer stare makes this photo wild and hot.

Jacqueline Fernandez Goes Semi-Nude For Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

