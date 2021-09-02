Jacqueline Fernandez looks gorgeous in any given outfit. Recently, the Kick actress has featured on the covers of Harper's Bazaar latest September edition. She has also taken to her Instagram handle to share some stunning pictures from the latest cover photoshoot. Take a look:

The Diva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Stylish As Usual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Purple Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Breathtakingly Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)