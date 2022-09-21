Janhvi Kapoor is here to hypnotise her fans with her magical looks in recent IG post! The Bawaal actress slayed in a white chiffon saree with multi-coloured floral details on top. Her six yards of elegance was styled with a matching slip blouse that went perfectly well with her dreamy ensemble. She kept it minimal in dangling pearls and nude make-up. Janhvi is truly a vision in white chiffon floral saree and we couldn't agree more! Janhvi Kapoor Looks Insanely Gorg in White Bodycon Short Dress With Plunging Neckline (View Pics)

View Pics of Janhvi Kapoor in White Chiffon Floral Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

