Janhvi Kapoor has shared some stunning photos of her on social media. The Bollywood actor recently attended the screening of her upcoming film Bawaal, where she made a stylish entry wearing a sleeveless silver sequin gown with a plunging neckline. Janhvi Kapoor's middle-parted relaxed hair look serves major hairstyle goals. The actor looked absolutely gorgeous in her glittery dress. Her co-star Varun Dhawan was also present at the star-studded film screening. Bawaal Screening: Varun, Janhvi Make Stylish Entry; Karan Johar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Others Cheer for Them.

Check Janhvi Kapoor's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

