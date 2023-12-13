Janhvi Kapoor set temperatures soaring in a mesmerising silver metallic backless gown, showcasing her glamorous side in a recent photoshoot. The actress teased fans by sharing these captivating pictures on Instagram, where she elegantly poses amidst water, exuding a captivating allure. Sporting a glamorous makeup look with glossy lip color and purple eye shadow, she complemented her outfit with minimal jewelry, emanating regal vibes. Janhvi's stunning appearance in the backless ensemble marks yet another instance of her effortlessly blending elegance and allure in her style. Janhvi Kapoor and BFF Orry Channel Their Inner Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Dance to ‘Pinga Ga Pori’ (Watch Video).

See Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

