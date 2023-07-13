Janhvi Kapoor has dropped some stunning photos on social media. The Bawaal actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a sleeveless black bodycon dress. She styled the glamorous look with black heels. The Bollywood actor looks absolutely gorgeous in her latest photos. Her relaxed open hair look serves major hairstyle goals. Janhvi Kapoor's subtle makeup look added a glam quotient to her style. Janhvi Kapoor's Contemporary Desi Look at Bawaal Movie Trailer Launch in Dubai Leaves Us Spellbound (View Pics).

Check Janhvi Kapoor's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

