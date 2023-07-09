Dubai [UAE], July 9 (ANI): Actor Janhvi Kapoor attended the trailer launch of 'Bawaal' in Dubai along with Varun Dhawan. She arrived at the event in a green-coloured sari with embellished borders, adding glamour to her look.

Along with it, she wore a contrasting blue halter-neck blouse. She stunned everyone with her simplicity, elegance and charm. No doubt her desi avatar left her fans in awe of her. Varun also looked dashing in a t-shirt which he teamed up with a trouser.

The movie's trailer shows a love story set against the backdrop of World War 2 with many complications and inner conflicts. It starts with the introduction of History teacher Ajay Dixit (Varun Dhawan) also known as Ajju bhaiya, who has created a fake image about himself. He can be heard saying in the trailer, "Beta mahaul aisa banao ki logo ko mahaul yaad rahe, result nahi." However, circumstances force him to embark on World War 2 trail in Europe, and he is forced to take along his newly-wed wife Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor). They don't share a good bond with each other and both are not happy with each other in one or other way. If Nisha feels that unnecessarily he is creating his false image and he is somewhere selfish, Ajay is also not happy with her and even calls her a "defected piece".

The trailer also shows World War 2 scenes and there is a mention of Adolf Hitler. It makes a stark comparison between the inner war and the world war. Shot in India and multiple international locales, this love story tries to give a message and somewhere brings out the complexities of human relations and inner conflicts.

Varun said about his movie, "A definitive landmark in my career, Bawaal has been a challenging journey for me, but it has also been one of the most exciting and an extremely rewarding ones too. Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly warring with circumstances beyond his control. A character is so intricately woven but literally, a bawaal within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the audience from all across the globe to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha. Dubai is like a second home to me, and I couldn't think of a better place to kickstart promotions for this global film with an Indian heart."

During the event, Varun shared an interesting detail about the biggest "bawaal" in his life. He called his pet dog Joey his biggest "bawaal".

"For me it has to be my dog Joey. Usne sabse zyada Bawaal kiya meri mere zindagi main (he has created a lot of chaos in my life).. he wakes up at 6 in the morning. So I have to wake up too no matter when I sleep."

He also added, "Kabhi bhi susu kardega, potty kardega. So I got used to cleaning this. I didn't know I'd become an actor and make films and do all this. It's the most grounding experience that my dog has put me into."

Varun also shared his working experience with the director during the trailer launch and said that it was always in his "bucket list".

While Janhvi added, "As actors we play roles that are either made for us, or ones that we adapt to. But rarely do we get the opportunity to embody a role so coveted that offers an actor more scope to perform. In this unique romantic tale, Nisha is seemingly a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but she's so endearing that she makes you want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing. In 'Bawaal', Nisha is taking a journey that will make you look beyond the surface into her life, her love, and everything in between."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, 'Bawaal' is a love story by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures. 'Bawaal' will premiere on Prime Video on July 21. (ANI)

