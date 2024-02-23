Jiya Shankar sizzles in her latest post on Instagram, exuding grace as she poses effortlessly in a chic white frilled top and trousers. Her outfit is not just stylish but also serves as an inspiration for spring and summer fashion. Adding a touch of glamour, she accessorises with gold rings, earrings, and bangles. Her makeup is flawlessly done, featuring soft pink tones that accentuate her eyes, cheeks, and lips, complemented by kohl-lined eyes and a radiant base. With her hair elegantly tied up, she completes the look with finesse and sophistication. Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Jiya Shankar Buys Luxurious New Car Post Her Eviction From the Show (Watch Video).

View Jiya Shankar’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jiya Shankar (@jiyaashankarofficial)

