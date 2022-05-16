Watch out, Urfi Javed, your reign as 'Queen of Bizarre Outfits' might come to an end sooner than later. And we say this out of concern, especially after seeing the bombshell appearance of Julia Fox at a grocery store. Yep, the 32-year-old Italian-American actress who shot up to fame for her short-lived but whirlwind romance with American rapper, Kanye West is breaking the internet with her latest OOTD. Julia was papped grocery shopping in a stylish bikini with a long denim jacket and matching heeled boots. She was carrying a boho purse. Quite a glam-chic choice for running errands. They definitely got Twitterverse talking.

Just your typical day at the grocery store 🤣 Julia Fox is the literal moment pic.twitter.com/kozQrjqOfh — POP CULTURE NEWS (@CulturePopp) May 16, 2022

julia fox grocery shopping in los angeles pic.twitter.com/0ekD5EpN7r — julia fox updates (@juliafoxsource) May 15, 2022

julia fox wore underwear grocery shopping so i wore underwear grocery shopping pic.twitter.com/yPPXIzBZaA — y2k h0e (@Lockdcharacter1) May 15, 2022

Me seeing Julia Fox wearing bra and long shirt to the grocery store pic.twitter.com/BeaIhAh92d — Petty Boop (@Petty_Boop_) May 16, 2022

