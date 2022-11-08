She is a new-age fashionista and seemingly a believer in rocking the most bizarre outfits in the world. We are talking about Julia Fox. The 32-year-old Italian-American actress wore probably the most daring outfits to date when she stepped walked the CFDA Fashion Awards 2022. Julia wore a black outfit that could be best described as a bikini gown or a mother-of-all-cutout gown, your pick. But she nailed this out-of-box look with her sass and confidence. Not only did Julia Fox’s outfit command everyone’s attention, but also her dramatic new hair transformation became a cynosure of all eyes. She flaunted gray hair on the red carpet. Her photos and videos from the recent outing have taken over social media, and rightly so!

She Has Arrived!

What Label Is She Wearing?

