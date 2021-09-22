Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu mesmerized everyone with her sizzling dress that she donned to grace the cover page of Fablook magazine's September Issue. The actress stunned in a sheer black gown and appeared flawless in her shoot for the cover. She looked smashingly hot in a thigh-high slit dress and her slaying gaze looked no less than a dream. Check out how twitterati reacts to the gorgeous queen's classy style statement and her ravishing looks. Ananya Panday Radiates Charm While Posing During the Sunset! Have a Look at Her Glamorous Holiday Picture
Check Out Kajal Aggarwal's Ravishing Look for Fablook Magazine:
Beauty in Black!
Beauty in Black!! 🖤🔥#KajalAggarwal #Kajal #KajalAgarwal #Tollywood #TeluguActress pic.twitter.com/IvE5rp4KVZ
— Filmylooks (@filmylooks) September 22, 2021
Complete Slayer
Slayerrrr....@MsKajalAggarwal #KajalAggarwal #KajalAggarwalhot #kajalagarwal pic.twitter.com/j6iHKUd3s1
— Sarita Sharma (@SaritaSharma02) September 22, 2021
The Best!
Picture 📷 of the day.#kajalagarwal looks fabulous.
In ⚫ pic.twitter.com/R8Mh5EQjCj
— Aarti Goel (@AartiGoelIndia) September 22, 2021
BEAUTIFUL
Black swan 📸😍 #KajalAggarwal #Kajal #kajalagarwal pic.twitter.com/RcsyZxXSj5
— 🅒︎🅘︎🅝︎🅔︎🅗︎🅤︎🅑︎2.0 (@Cinehub20) September 22, 2021
Dream Girl?
There is one best girl from #southindia to deserve this. @MsKajalAggarwal has been excelled exquisitely on the screen. She is ever green dream girl to all.
Congratulations 👏🎊 ..@MsKajalAggarwal #kajalagarwal #KajalAggarwalhot #Kajal #fablookKajal pic.twitter.com/vZW387wRh4
— Sanjeev Kumar (@kalakaarudu) September 22, 2021
Angel
After marriage also Kajal Agrawal maintained her fitness and beauty. She is angel on earth.@MsKajalAggarwal #KajalAggarwal #kajalagarwal #ranadaggubati pic.twitter.com/IHKL2ryGqw
— Bollywood Queens World (@KishoriNayak2) September 22, 2021
