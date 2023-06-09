Kajol Devgan has shared a classy picture of her on her social media handle. The Bollywood actress took to her official Instagram account to share a picture of her in a white pantsuit. The Lust Stories 2 actress looks like a total boss in the classy picture. The look styled by Mohit Rai gives serves major fashion goals. The actress accessorised the look with trendy white earrings. Kajol Shares Introspective Post With Selfie, Urges People To Think About Why Society ‘Encourages Us To Hide Our Goodness and Be Mean’ (View Pic).

Check Kajol's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia India (@lifestyleasiaindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)