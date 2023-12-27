Kajol effortlessly commanded attention in a jaw-dropping ensemble that set the fashion bar high! Her choice, a captivating Rust Flare Puff Sleeve Tie-Waist Red Dress, exuded both party-ready charm and timeless elegance. The relaxed silhouette added an air of ease, elevating its inherent style quotient. Complementing her attire, Kajol opted for a minimalist yet lustrous makeup look, enhancing her natural beauty. Kajol Looks Like a Total Boss in White Pantsuit, Check Picture of the Lust Stories 2 Actress Here.

Kajol Exudes Charm In This Red Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)