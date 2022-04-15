Karan Johar leaves no chance to show off his sartorial fits. The filmmaker attended Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage in a pink and a yellow kurta and made sure to get a few clicks in these outfits. While sharing the snaps, however, he wrote an interesting caption talking about how he is having a mid-life crisis.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)