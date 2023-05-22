TV actor Karan Wahi took to Instagram to share an AI-generated video of his look. Karan is seen wearing a black suit in his post, in which he is serving major style goals. As the video progresses, the overall look changes to AI-generated graphics showing him in a sharp animated avatar. "The FUTURE is HERE [sic]," Karan wrote in the caption of the post. "This is insane [sic]," a user commented on his picture. Karan Wahi Shares New Look of Aditya Singh and Ginni Grewal From ‘Channa Mereya’ on Insta, Ex-Girlfriend Uditi Singh Comments.

Have a Look at Karan Wahi's AI Avatar:

