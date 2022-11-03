Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's pics from their London holiday is LIT. On November 3, Bebo took to Instagram and shared a series of clicks that see her and Lolo chilling in the UK in fashionable outfits. The pics see the two shopping, roaming and having a gala time abroad. Have a look. Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday: Make Way for the OG Fashion Queen of Bollywood!

Sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)