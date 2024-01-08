Masaba Gupta unveiled her debut bridal collection, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan as the muse. The designer shared an impeccable video showcasing Kareena as a bold and splendid bride, adorned in an enchanting ensemble from the new wedding collection. Kareena exudes bridal allure, displaying this ivory ensemble adorned with golden accents. Accompanied by elaborate golden head jewellery and delicate earrings, she completes the look, holding a cup as depicted in the video. Kareena Kapoor Khan Channels 80s Flapper Girl Style in White Embellished Cape by Masaba Gupta! (View Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Regal In This Bridal Lehenga: