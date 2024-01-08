Masaba Gupta unveiled her debut bridal collection, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan as the muse. The designer shared an impeccable video showcasing Kareena as a bold and splendid bride, adorned in an enchanting ensemble from the new wedding collection. Kareena exudes bridal allure, displaying this ivory ensemble adorned with golden accents. Accompanied by elaborate golden head jewellery and delicate earrings, she completes the look, holding a cup as depicted in the video. Kareena Kapoor Khan Channels 80s Flapper Girl Style in White Embellished Cape by Masaba Gupta! (View Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Regal In This Bridal Lehenga:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by House of Masaba (@houseofmasaba)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)