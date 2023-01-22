Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion has always been on point! Having said that, Bebo today shared a glimpse of herself from an event in Kolkata which sees her dressed in a sexy black backless dress. She captioned the post, "Mood tonight (black heart emoji)." Kareena Kapoor Khan Left Uncomfortable After Fan Tries to Put His Hand Across Her Shoulders to Take a Selfie (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor Looks Hot in Black Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Bebo's More Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naina Sawhney (@nainas89)

