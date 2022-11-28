Katrina Kaif took the internet by storm after she shared a reel on her Instagram in which she could be seen slaying it in a Manish Malhotra couture. In the video, the actress sizzles to "Tu Aaja" viral trend in a powder blue saree. As soon as she posted the clip on IG, fans went gaga over her style. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Anushka Sharma, Whose Sabyasachi Saree Will You Pick?

Katrina Kaif in Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)