Kendall and Kylie Jenner made a sizzling Halloween statement this year, stepping out in sultry black and white "Sugar & Spice" costumes that turned heads. The sisters, known for their impeccable fashion sense, left little to the imagination in their coordinating outfits. Kendall opted for the "Sugar" look with a provocative white corset bodysuit and lacy white garters with a blonde wig. While Kylie embraced her "Spice" persona in a daring black corset and fishnet stockings complete with gloves and a red and black wig. Halloween 2023: From A Tale of Two Sisters to The Wailing, Check Out This Spine-Chilling Selection of 5 Must-Watch Korean Horror Movies.

View Kendall and Kylie's Costumes:

Kylie and Kendall Jenner dress up as Sugar and Spice for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/PMUHmqrJQ7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2023

