Setting pulses racing, Kendall Jenner showcased sheer Hollywood elegance in a captivating ensemble—a sleek black off-shoulder dress adorned with luxurious white fur accents. Sharing her dazzling look on Instagram, she exuded sophistication with a glamorous makeup choice, minimal jewelry, and black heels complementing her attire. Her hair, styled in an updo with loose side locks, added a touch of chic to the overall allure. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Break Up After Dating for Less Than a Year

See Kendall Jenner's Christmas Outfit Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)