Kendall Jenner recently took to Instagram, captivating her followers with a tribute to the iconic Marilyn Monroe for Halloween 2023. In a recreated image, Jenner emulated Monroe's classic style, donning a high-neck black top reminiscent of the iconic figure's fashion. Alongside the picture, Kendall intriguingly captioned, 'Happy Birthday Mister President'. The post drew admiration for Jenner's striking resemblance to the legendary star and her nod to an iconic moment in history. Hot! Kendall Jenner Stuns in Printed Tiny Bikini, Shares Mirror Selfie (See Pic).

See Kendall Jenner's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

