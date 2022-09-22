With Navratri around the corner, Khushi Kapoor has given all the women out there a stylish way to wear pink on last day of the festival. As she shared a series of clicks on Instagram which see her in pink-white ethnic wear looking all elegant. The best part about her attire is the chic work on it. Check it out. Khushi Kapoor in a Midriff Flashing Black Cut-Out Dress Impresses Jhanvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan (View Pics).

Khushi Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)