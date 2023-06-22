Kiara Advani has shared some gorgeous pictures of her on social media. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress took to her Instagram handle to share stunning pictures of her wearing a red Indo-western outfit. Kiara is seen wearing a red crop top and a printed cape-style jacket. Kiara Advani's open hair look serves major hairstyle goals. She accessorised the look with silver chandbalis, which added a glam quotient to the entire look. Kiara Advani Shares Handwritten Note on Insta As She Completes 9 Years in Bollywood, Thanks Fans for the Support (View Post).

Check Kiara Advani's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)