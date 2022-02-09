Kim Kardashian has posed for Vogue's latest issue and we are floored! The reality star who has been impressing the world with her out-of-the-box styles, this time too has slayed it and how. Right from posing on the cover in a dramatic outfit to flaunting her curves in white attires, she's nailing it. Definitely, there is none like her in showbiz.

Kim Kardashian For Vogue:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)